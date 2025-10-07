HCMC industrial production posts strong growth in first nine months

Ho Chi Minh City's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded positive growth in the first nine months of 2025, signaling a clear recovery in manufacturing activity.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in September 2025 is estimated to have increased by 4.2 percent compared to the previous month and surged by 16.8 percent year-on-year.

For the first nine months of the year, the IIP rose by 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, with the manufacturing and processing sector continuing to serve as the main growth driver, posting a robust increase of 10.5 percent.

The industrial production index of Ho Chi Minh City's four key industries rose by 11.6 percent, outpacing the overall growth rate by 4.7 percentage points. Specifically, mechanical engineering increased by 17.9 percent; pharmaceuticals and chemicals by 13 percent; food and beverage processing by 8 percent; and electronic product manufacturing by 6.2 percent.

Among the city’s three traditional industries, the production index rose by 11.3 percent year-on-year. Garment manufacturing led the group with an 18.3 percent increase, followed by textiles at 10 percent and leather and related products at 4.9 percent.

Several key industrial products recorded strong year-on-year growth. Ready-mixed concrete surged by 53.1 percent, plywood by 42.8 percent, construction stone by 32 percent, television sets by 29.8 percent, and cement by 26.3 percent, among others.

The consumption index for the entire manufacturing and processing sector in September is estimated to have increased by 4.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.6 percent year-over-year.

For the first nine months of 2025, the consumption index rose by 9.9 percent, with 19 out of 23 Level-II industries recording increased consumption.

The labor index in industrial enterprises rose by 0.9 percent in September compared to the previous month and by 2.6 percent year-on-year.

For the first nine months of 2025, the labor index increased by 3.2 percent. The industrial labor market is showing signs of recovery, with a noticeable shift toward higher-quality employment and gradual improvement in labor shortages.

Survey results on production and business trends in the third quarter showed that 33 percent of enterprises viewed the production and business environment as having improved, 44.6 percent reported stable conditions, while 22.4 percent faced greater difficulties.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, 42.2 percent of businesses expressed optimism that production and business activities will improve, 39.4 percent expect conditions to remain stable, and 18.4 percent anticipate continued challenges.

