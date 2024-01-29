HCMC hosts Lunar New Year celebration for disadvantaged employees

Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration programs for trade union members, workers, and needy people took place in many districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

Employees receive Tet gifts at the Linh Trung I Export Processing Zone.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor hosted a program offering Tet gifts and lucky money to more than 600 families of trade union members and employees with difficult circumstances who cannot return home to celebrate Tet.

The program took place in the districts of Cu Chi and Binh Tan, HCMC.

The Trade Union of Industrial and Export Processing Zones of Ho Chi Minh City held many entertainment activities and shopping programs selling essential goods with discounts up to 30 percent at nearly 100 stalls, attracting nearly 4,000 trade union members and employees who are working at Linh Trung Export Processing Zone.

Previously, on January 27 and 28, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Association coordinated with some units to organize the tourism program to care for 3,000 orphans, disadvantaged and disabled children.

On the same day, Ho Chi Minh City Women's Newspaper coordinated with units to give 220 Tet gifts worth VND1 million (US$40) each to female workers with difficult circumstances and serious illnesses, who are working at the city's industrial and export processing zones, and needy women in districts and Thu Duc City.

Laborers join the Lunar New Year celebration with the theme "Spring of Connection – Beloved Tet" organized by the Labor Union of District 8.

On January 28, nearly 2,000 officials, teachers, educational staff and students participated in the Lunar New Year celebration with the theme "Spring of Connection – Beloved Tet" organized by the Labor Union of District 8.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong