HCMC honors volunteers, adoptive families of summer volunteer campaigns

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCMC on September 6 organized a ceremony honoring volunteers and adoptive families of the city’s summer volunteer campaigns and programs in over the past 30 years.

The ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the voluntary campaign was attended by State President Vo Van Thuong, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Thap province Le Quoc Phong, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Tam, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Dak Nong Province Dieu K’Re, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu, and Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Mass Mobilization Trieu Tai Vinh.

There were also more than 200 delegates, including members of the management boards, heads of the organization boards of summer volunteer programs and campaigns in HCMC, artists, supporters, and adoptive families who joined the summer voluntary programs and campaigns of the city for many years.

The ceremony honored volunteers and adoptive families for their outstanding contributions to the summer volunteer campaigns over the past 30 years. It also provided an exchange and meeting to listen and collect opinions on activities and volunteer movements of the city’s youth in the coming time.

The first campaign called “The Cultural Light in Summer” was launched in 1994, bringing 700 students to organize charity classes for disadvantaged children in Binh Chanh District for nearly three months, contributing to strengthening the progress of the city's education universalization.

At the end of 1996, HCMC achieved the national standard for illiteracy eradication. The standing committee of the HCMC Youth Union decided to develop the campaign into a large-scale event and then the Summer Volunteer Campaign was officially launched in 1997.

Summer volunteer programs and campaigns of the city's youth have constantly grown in quantity and quality, and become one of the outstanding movements that have left a deep impression on people not only in HCMC but also in provinces and cities nationwide as well as foreign countries.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of summer volunteer programs and campaigns of the youth in the southern metropolis, the Youth Union of the city will organize many activities, such as a volunteers allocation map on the “HCMC Youth” app to create a database of voluntary activities of the youngsters and students in the city, an online exhibition of 30 years of summer volunteer programs and campaigns.

Summer volunteer programs and campaigns of the youth in HCMC have implemented 31,000 youth works, repaired 7,720 charity houses, upgraded roads with a total length of 870 kilometers in rural areas, built and repaired 500 bridges in countryside areas, installed lighting systems on 270 rural roads with a total length of 200 kilometers, organized 1,230 movements cleaning up polluted canals, planted 650,000 trees, paid 91,000 visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and policy beneficiary families, donated 160,000 units of blood, held 19,000 activities providing instructions for high-tech agriculture to 70,000 people, offered assistance to 2.7 million candidates who take part in colleges and universities entrance exams.