HCMC honors silent contributions of severe war invalids’ wives

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union on July 30 held a program to meet with wives of the outstanding severe war invalids and wounded soldiers on the celebration of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2024).

Attending the program were former Minister and Chairperson of the National Committee on Population, Family and Children of Vietnam cum Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Resistance Tradition Club for Women Le Thi Thu; Standing Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran along with over 100 wives of seriously wounded soldiers citywide.

Representatives offer flowers to honor severe war invalids’ wives at the program.

At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Tran Thi Phuong Hoa extended warm greetings and deep gratitude to the wives of seriously wounded soldiers and war invalids in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to her, this was an opportunity to express the gratitude of officials, members and women of the city for silent contributions of these persons; review the glorious memories that contributed to the nation's independence and freedom; as well as educate the young generation about revolutionary traditions.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union has coordinated with organizations, individuals and benefactors to regularly visit, provide financial support, build houses of gratitude and give gifts to families of policy beneficiaries.

At the meeting, delegates who are veterans and the wives of seriously wounded soldiers shared touching stories about their lives and extraordinary determination that helped them overcome difficulties.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union presents gifts to war invalids’ wives in the city.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union presented gifts and VND2 million (US$79.6) in cash for each wife of severely wounded soldiers.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong