HCMC honors 929 teachers, students for outstanding achievements

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, on August 15, held a commendation ceremony at Saigon University to honor outstanding students for the 2024–2025 academic year.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (4th, L) and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu (4th, R) present certificates of merit to students with outstanding achievements in the 2024-2025 academic year. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Bao Quoc, said that identifying and nurturing gifted and high-achieving students remains a key priority for the city’s education sector. This effort serves as a strategic focus aimed at enhancing the quality of human resources.

To fulfill this objective, educational institutions across the city have intensified efforts to innovate teaching and learning methods, integrate information technology, and improve the overall quality of education. High Schools for the Gifted have been encouraged to take the lead in nurturing students’ talents, strengths, and academic potential in their respective focus areas. At the same time, teachers are being provided with favorable conditions and support to participate in the training and development of high-achieving students.

However, the recent results of academic competitions revealed disparities across subjects, schools, and localities, highlighting a lack of consistency and sustainability in nurturing gifted students, according to Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, praised the achievements of both students and teachers, noting that their accomplishments have reinforced the city’s and Vietnam’s reputation for educational excellence on the international stage. She extended her congratulations and commended the dedication and determination demonstrated by the entire education sector.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, the strategy to position Ho Chi Minh City as a leading center for high-quality education and training both nationally and within Southeast Asia is progressing in the right direction. However, the current number of schools for the gifted remains disproportionate to the city’s student population. She called on the education sector to continue to pay attention, create favorable conditions, and advise and propose to the city leaders to develop a number of schools for the gifted, particularly in culture and the arts, as part of efforts to develop Ho Chi Minh City into a national hub for cultural industries.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu present certificates of merit to two students who were recognized for their exceptional performance at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 929 individuals for their outstanding achievements during the 2024–2025 academic year. Among them, two students were recognized for their exceptional performance at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2025, and one student received a Silver Medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025).

The list of awardees also includes 235 students who achieved outstanding results in the national exam to select excellent high school students, 22 students recognized for their achievements in the National Science and Technology Research Competition for High School Students, and 15 students honored for their exceptional performance in the 7th National “Students with Startup Ideas” competition during the 2024–2025 academic year.

At the city level, 401 students were awarded first prizes in the Ho Chi Minh City Exam to select excellent high school students for the 2024–2025 school year. Additionally, 40 students secured first-place awards in the city-level exam contest using Casio handheld calculators; 24 students earned top honors in the city-level science and technology research competition for high school students; and 7 students won first prizes in the exam contest using Casio handheld calculators for students of continuing education centers.

Furthermore, 36 students were recognized as first-prize winners in the city-level exam to select excellent high school students for 9th and 12th-grade continuing education students, and 10 students earned top honors in the city-level “Students with Startup Ideas” competition.

Regarding educators, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 22 teachers who secured first prizes in the city-level competitions for outstanding preschool teachers and teachers at continuing education and vocational training centers. Additionally, 114 teachers were recognized for their direct contributions to training and mentoring students who achieved awards at national-level competitions during the 2024–2025 academic year.

