HCMC honors 350 outstanding children

350 outstanding children following Uncle Ho's teachings in HCMC attended an honoring ceremony that was held at the Children’s House of the city on June 17.

The event also aims to mark the 60th anniversary of the "A Thousand of Good Deeds" movement.

The ceremony honored typical children from Thu Duc City, 22 districts, the HCMC Youth Union’s units, the Youth Union of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs with outstanding performance and achievements in learning, making contributions to various fields, following Uncle Ho’s five teachings, actively participating Young Pioneers Organization’s work and children’s movements in HCMC.

Attending the ceremony were former Vice President Truong My Hoa; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; former Chairpersons of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc and Pham Phuong Thao.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le commended exemplary children and affirmed that the city’s leaders would pay more attention to children's care and education, as well as listen to their voices and consider their proposals and expectation in building and developing the city.

She encouraged 350 good children at the ceremony and over 620,000 outstanding others following Uncle Ho’s teachings along with members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organization throughout the city to actively implement good things activities, study, practice and strive to become good children of the families and good citizens of the country and HCMC.

Within the framework of the event, the city’s leaders, delegates, and children offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in HCMC Children's House and participated in an exchange with People’s Teacher, “Hero of Labor” Nguyen Duc Thin who initiated "A Thousand of Good Deeds" movement.

At the meeting, 30 outstanding children of service members, who overcame difficulties and obstacles during self-study at schools, were granted scholarships worth VND3 million each.