HCMC-Hanoi air route experiences low seat occupancy on Tet holiday

Queues of people in line waiting at check-in counters in Noi Bai airport, Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the seat occupancy rates on some air routes in the upcoming Tet holidays reached 100 percent, but there are still several routes that are lower than expected, particularly the Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi route.

Accordingly, the seat occupancy rates are more than 50 percent on the trips from HCMC to provinces and cities in the country; 90-100 percent on routes including HCMC-Hue/Pleiku/Tuy Hoa/Quy Nhon/Quang Binh/Chu Lai on January 25, 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV) said.

Before the Lunar New Year 2025, the seat occupancy rates on flights between some localities and HCMC are currently very low, including Hue-HCMC (12.2 percent), Pleiku-HCMC (12.85 percent), Tuy Hoa-HCMC (7.73 percent), Quy Nhon-HCMC (5.66 percent), Quang Binh-HCMC (15.66 percent), and Chu Lai-HCMC (13.16 percent).

Some major routes, such as HCMC-Da Nang, HCMC-Hanoi, Hanoi-Da Nang, and Hanoi-HCMC, see a low percentage of bookings from January 25 to February 2, 2025, averaging only between 15 percent and 20 percent.

Regarding airfares, Vietnam Airlines offers a one-way ticket on the HCMC-Hanoi route at the price of VND3.7 million (US$146), while the prices of Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Viettravel airlines are VND2.9 (US$114)-VND3 million (US$118), VND3.7 million, and VND2.9 million, respectively.

A one-way ticket from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue/Quy Nhon is around VND2.4 million.

The tickets are priced from VND600,000 to VND1.7 million per trip for the opposite directions such as Hue-HCMC and Quy Nhon-HCMC.

The Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority will continue to monitor demand on domestic routes and direct airlines and airports to increase flight capacity on routes with high booking rates to meet the travel demand of the public during the Lunar New Year 2025.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh