HCMC- Gyeongsangbuk Culture, Tourism Festival 2023 opens

The Ho Chi Minh City - Gyeongsangbuk Culture and Tourism Festival 2023 opened at the September 23 Park in HCMC last night.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc expressed his gratefulness for the initiatives and efforts of authorities of the Gyeongsangbuk Province in promoting the cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea in general and for the festival in particular.

In the warm atmosphere of friendship, Deputy Chairman Duong Anh Duc sent his congratulations and best wishes to the Ho Chi Minh City - Gyeongsangbuk Culture and Tourism Festival 2023.

Governor of Gyeongsangbuk Province Lee Cheol Woo confirmed that more than 9,000 Korean companies are operating in Vietnam, and the country is now the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea.

Especially, the two countries have a deep cultural affinity with more than 40,000 Korean–Vietnamese married couples.

According to the Gyeongsangbuk Province Governor, the Ho Chi Minh City - Gyeongsangbuk Culture and Tourism Festival 2023 aims to exchange and enhance the close culture via Korean pop (K-pop) music and tourist activities apart from developing a playground for economic exchange based on tourism platforms.