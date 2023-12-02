HCMC, Guangxi to continue to boost cooperation ties

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and the People’s Government of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will continue to promote HCMC- Guangxi relations and Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the coming time.

This was an expectation from Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien mentioned at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Fang Chunming on December 1 afternoon.

At the reception, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien affirmed that Vietnam has always appreciated the development of traditional friendship and multi-faced cooperation with China.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the city has cooperation ties with eight localities of China, including the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

After a long-lasting Covid-19 pandemic period, HCMC and Guangxi have promoted cooperation relations to resume all activities, notably the recent working trip of the HCMC delegation to Shanghai and Guangdong led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen from November 13 to November 18.

At the reception, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien said that China is now one of the biggest trade partners of HCMC, ranking 17th out of 120 countries and territories investing in the city.

Currently, HCMC has 542 investment projects from China worth more than US$290 million.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien expected that HCMC would have more and more investments from China in general and from Guangxi in particular.

Besides, the HCMC People’s Council and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region would have more and more practical activities to promote the relationship between the two localities and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China in the coming time.

Under the fruitful relationship between China and Vietnam over the passing time, Mr. Fang Chunming said that the two countries celebrated the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2023. With the foundation, the ministries, sectors and localities of China have been promoting cooperation activities to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Guangxi plays an important role in bilateral relationships at the local level with a more than 600-kilometer-long common border with Vietnam while Vietnam has four northern border provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Ha Giang bordering with China's Guangxi.

Besides, the two localities have similarities in weather, natural resources and so on which would facilitate trading and economic development.

Chinese and Guangxi enterprises have been impressed with the current development of Ho Chi Minh City and desire to seek cooperation and investment opportunities in the city.

Therefore, the two sides would continue to strengthen the exchanges and experiences sharing to contribute to the two localities’ development.