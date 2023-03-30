HCMC Golf Tourism Festival opens

HCMC Golf Tourism Festival opened at Tan Son Nhat Golf Course on March 29, as part of the program developing new tourist products to invite visitors back to the city after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival includes a series of interesting sidelines events such as a seminar on training and promoting golf tourism and an exhibition of golf tourism products, introduction of Vietnamese cuisine.

On this occasion, the 2023 Golf Clubs Open Championship – Ping Cup has been kicked off with the participation of nearly 1,000 local and foreign golfers.

The event co-organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association will run until March 31.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, besides promotional programs to contribute to the city’s tourism development, the department also focuses on strengthening activities enhancing the quality of tourism services, investing in building new products in order to improve visitors' experience as well as concentrate on creating luxury products to attract middle and high-end tourist segments, such as golf tourism.

Golf tourists are not similar to traditional visitors. They often return to the country many times and are willing to pay for luxury products and services. Therefore, golf tourism is expected to sharply develop in the coming time, said Mr. Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association.