HCMC gets ready for super music festival

HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 themed “From Ho Chi Minh City with love” will be back with many changes that are expected to be an international art, cultural, and entertainment rendezvous in the city for music lovers.

Last year, around 250 international artists coming from countries and territories throughout the world traveled to HCMC to participate in seven music performances that attracted more than 150,000 audiences and 10.9 million on social platforms in “Ho Do" Music Festival 2022.

Following the success of Ho Do 2022, this year’s event will be developed into an international music festival on a larger scale.

According to musician Huy Tuan, general director of the festival, Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 (Ho Do 2023) will include four performances titled “HOZO Inspired Talents” featuring young music talents and three others called “HOZO Super Fest” with the participation of well-known domestic and foreign singers from France, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan.

The “HOZO Inspired Talents” will take place every last week of the month at Lam Son Park in District 1 while “HOZO Super Fest” will be held in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on December 22-24.

The sideline activities, including the HOZO University Tour and Music Video Theme Song “Millions of Hearts” are planned to be launched in November. Additionally, there will be workshops on international music and programs seeking talents expected to create playing fields for music lovers in the city.

The participation of internationally acclaimed artists is the guarantee of prestige and quality that makes the Ho Do music festival become an annual international event, creating a new cultural brand of HCMC, said musician Huy Tuan.

This year’s festival will be also a much-awaited event with the presence of K-pop stars, he added.

Ho Do music festival is invested and organized by the municipal government with the goal of promoting Vietnamese music in the international music market as well as bringing the world’s music closer to Vietnamese audiences. The event is expected to affirm its position on the map of international music festivals and become a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said.