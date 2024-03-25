HCMC focuses on strengthening cooperation ties with Laos in various fields

On a foundation of good relations between Vietnam and Laos, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on strengthening cooperation ties with Laos in various fields.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen made the statement while receiving Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavan on March 25.

In the afternoon of March 25, Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavan met and extended her greeting to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on the occasion of her inauguration in Vietnam.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavan (Photo: Viet Dung)

At the receiption, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen congratulated Ms. Khamphao Ernthavanh on her appointment as the Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam in the current meaningful period.

Besides, Secretary Nen did not forget to extend his congratulations to Laos’ achievements in economic and social development in recent times; highly appreciated the important role of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam in the high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) co-chaired by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in February 2024.

Delegates of the two sides pose a photo after the receiption. (Photo: Viet Dung)

In recent years, the two nations have always made efforts to realize the policy of promoting cooperative relations between the two Parties, the two States and the people of Vietnam and Laos.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his pleasure at the results of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has focused on strengthening cooperation ties with Laos in many various fields and the two sides have achieved important results.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed some contents to further promote cooperation programs between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, especially in the fields of trade, tourism, investment, human resources training and so on.

On the foundation of good relations between Vietnam and Laos, Secretary Nen hoped that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh and the Lao Embassy in Vietnam would give initiatives and carry out effective activities to attract more investments to create medium and long-term activities in all fields, further strengthening the special solidarity relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

On the other hand, it is necessary to promote and have practical actions in the field of trade, including high-tech agriculture and traditional agriculture.

As for the cultural sector, it is needed to strengthen people-to-people exchange, creating conditions for young people of the two countries to exchange and learn from experiences and build up the relationship, special the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam pleasured at the obvious changes and rapid growth of Ho Chi Minh City. She believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam would achieve its set goals.

Her Excellency Khamphao Ernthavanh expressed her thankfulness for the great, effective, timely support that Vietnam has extended to Lao so far.

On her side, the Ambassador pledged to strive to foster mutual cooperation activities between the two nations as well as Ho Chi Minh City and Laos localities; further enhance the great friendship relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai receives Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the same day, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

Here, Chairman Mai said that HCMC will actualize the implementation of contents that have been discussed between the Lao ambassador and the City Party Chief.

Delegates pose a photo at the meeting. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Accordingly, HCMC will focus on boosting friendship cooperation relations with Laos in fields of investment, trade, tourism, education, health, human resources training, agriculture and rural development; pushing up the cooperation relations between HCMC with Laos localities that HCMC has signed memorandum of understanding comprising Vientiane, Savannakhet Province and Champasak Province.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the Ho Chi Minh City government is always willing to support the activities of the Consulate of Lao PDR, the Lao business community and people in Ho Chi Minh City.

