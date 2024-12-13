HCMC: Fireworks, street festivals celebrate New Year 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just released a plan for cultural and artistic activities to mark the New Year 2025.

An artistic fireworks show is planned on January 1, 2025, from midnight to 12:15 a.m., with two locations: a high-altitude display near the entrance to the Saigon River Tunnel (Thu Duc City) and a low-altitude display at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11).

A countdown program to ring in the New Year 2025 will be held at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street (District 1), Bach Dang Wharf Park, and the floating logo area on the Saigon River on the night of December 31, 2024. In addition, the city will stage cultural events in numerous districts and locations, including District 12, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio, during the nights of December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Various sports activities will also be held during this event, including the 11th HCMC Marathon 2025, the HCMC International Martial Arts Festival, and a cycling race to celebrate the New Year 2025 along Mai Chi Tho Street (from the Dong Van Cong intersection to the old toll station intersection in front of the Saigon River Tunnel). These events will be funded from the money set aside to commemorate big holidays, as well as through societal contributions.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan