HCMC, Finland share experiences in developing high-quality education

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation of high-ranking officials of the city who are on a visit to Finland had a meeting with the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI) on September 13 (local times).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offers a gift to Director of the Finnish National Agency for Education’s International Relations Division, Samu Seitsalo. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Director of the Finnish National Agency for Education’s International Relations Division, Samu Seitsalo introduced the agency's mission and functions, educational policies and methods, and digital transformation in education in Finland.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed appreciation for the increasing number of Vietnamese students studying in Finland. In HCMC, Vietnam-Finland International School (VFIS) and KONE Finnish Vocational Training Center have been operating effectively, contributing to bringing Finland's high-quality education closer to Vietnam and HCMC.

HCMC currently has 115 universities and colleges with over 600,000 students. The city is collaborating with the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), and international partners to train thousands of high-quality professionals in various fields to meet sustainable development.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation of high-ranking officials of the city attend a meeting with the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI). (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, startup and innovation centers, such as the Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) are implementing many support programs for startups, innovation and creativity, and the development of high-tech enterprises.

These programs aim to build a dynamic learning and research environment, promote technological application and sustainable development, and contribute to developing HCMC into a smart city and a regional hub for innovation and start-ups, she added.

HCMC's delegation of high-ranking officials at the meeting with the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI) (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC is focusing on renewing and improving education at all levels to develop human resources to meet international standards and build an international smart and integrated city. Finland is known as a country with the world's leading education, an innovative country emerged as one of the hottest startup hubs in the world. The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council hoped the Finnish agency and HCMC’s departments and units would enhance cooperation in building educational reform strategy, joint training programs, and teacher and student exchanges between the two sides.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh