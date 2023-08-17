HCMC farmers to go abroad for professional training

The HCMC People’s Committee has just approved the project ‘Sending Farmers Abroad for Training and Experience Exchange in Produce Processing, Marketing, and Selling in Foreign Markets in the 2023-2025 Period’.



According to the project, each year, there are two farmer delegations, each with no more than 18 members, going abroad to learn and exchange experience in agricultural product processing, marketing, and selling. The eligible subjects are farmers, cooperatives, agricultural manufacturers. They are sent to such countries as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Israel, and Australia.

This time, the chosen farmers are divided according to specific production groups to go to nations of corresponding agricultural production strengths. The project particularly prioritizes people making key products and One Commune One Products (OCOPs). The proportion of management staff will not exceed 20 percent of the delegation.

Selected farmers are those with a large production scale and strong financial ability to expand their operation as well as implementing new technologies in their work. After the learning trip, they must participate in propaganda campaigns to establish the city’s urban agriculture.

The project contributes to increasing the added values for agricultural products via measures to promote trade and investment in agriculture, to connect production and consumption.

In addition, the project helps to train suitable agricultural human resources in order to meet the strategic requirements for the growth of urban agriculture and foster international exchange and integration. During the trip, farmers are expected to expand their international networks and approach advanced agriculture in other countries.