HCMC facing lack of industrial land fund

One of the current difficulties of HCMC is the shortage of a fund of industrial land to attract large projects and big investors in new sectors.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai stated at a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and foreign investors which was held in-person in Hanoi on April 22 and connected online with 63 provinces and centrally-run cities and 80 international destinations.

The conference was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Le Minh Khai and Tran Luu Quang, leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities, and representatives of the foreign-invested business community and investment promotion offices in Vietnam.

Speaking at the meeting in HCMC, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the southern metropolis attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) with a total registered capital of US$4.33 billion in 2022. Of this capital, the high-tech sector accounted for about 65 percent. The municipal government frequently organized meetings between the city’s leaders and foreign investors and business associations to listen to their problems and remove barriers for project implementation.

According to the Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, there are limitations in attracting FDI, such as the transport infrastructure system and services that are currently not synchronized and do not meet foreign investors’ requirements, and preferential policies based on tax that are less attractive. The city needs a new approach, especially when the country implements the application of the global minimum tax, he added.

In addition, HCMC is facing a shortage of industrial land fund to attract large projects and big investors in the new sectors.

The city is accelerating the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, logistics services, and energy transition; focusing on creating industrial land fund and establishing new industrial parks; arranging the existing industrial zones, carrying out international qualification human resources training programs, and building a digital government to enhance the investment capital absorption capacity.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai pledged to continuously improve the trade and investment environment, and living environment, effectively implement the Government’s policies and closely coordinate with investors to solve their problems on time.

He proposed the Prime Minister direct building of national policy strategy for attracting FDI soon and issue appropriate policies to adapt the global minimum tax as well as give instructions for solving obstacles related to immigration, import and export, work permits, taxes, fire prevention and safety.

HCMC also proposed the Prime Minister to delegate relevant ministries and departments to support the city to carry out policies for attracting strategic investors after the National Assembly passes a resolution on a breakthrough mechanism for the southern economic hub, and help the city complete conditions for receiving, introducing strategic investors in the fields of microchip technology, semiconductor, R&D (research and development) centers, logistics services, finance, and banking.

The city’s chairman suggested that the Prime Minister approve the planning schemes of industrial zones, including additional planning of Pham Van Hai industrial parks 1 and 2 with a total area of 600 hectares to develop electronics, biomedical engineering, and supporting industry.

Besides, HCMC has completed and submitted a general plan for Thu Duc City in April. The plan is expected to be approved in the third quarter of this year. After that, HCMC will organize a conference to call for investment in Thu Duc City.