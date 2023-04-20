HCMC has yet to call for social resources to join planning work

Many investors and large enterprises want to contribute to urban planning in HCMC in the 2021-2030 period. However, the city has not called on their participation yet due to regulatory difficulties in receiving funds for planning works.

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan at a teleconference with representatives of the 63 cities and provinces to launch the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 which was chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 20.

In May 2022, the PM approved the task of making a plan for HCMC in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, said Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Accordingly, in the past six months, the southern metropolis has implemented specific works, such as establishing the management board of projects, approving projects for implementing urban planning, calling for contractors, prioritizing capital allocation for the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment plan, and assigning capital plan in 2023 for projects.

In addition, the city has organized conferences and seminars to direct departments and districts to build development orientation to contribute to the city’s planning and bidding for seeking construction consultancy.

HCMC has not completed the task of making the urban plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the late implementation, the complicated bidding process, the shortage of consultation and the limitation of budgeting. Many investors and large enterprises want to contribute to urban planning. However, the city has not called these resources’ investments yet due to regulatory difficulties in receiving funds for the planning works.

He affirmed that HCMC has made efforts to complete the plan from now until the end of this year and submit it to the municipal Party Committee and the Ministry of Planning and Investment at the beginning of 2024. After being approved by the appraisal board, the plan will be submitted to the Prime Minister from now until the end of this year, 3 months behind schedule.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha acknowledged HCMC’s petitions on mobilizing social resources for building plans and suggested the city should call specialists and researchers to help integrate the plans.

The Prime Minister asked HCMC to improve the quality of the planning task and delegated ministers to coordinate with Hanoi and HCMC to solve obstacles related to socioeconomic development and planning.