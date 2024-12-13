HCMC establishes inspection team to accept key transportation projects

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Decision No. 5818/QĐ-UBND to establish an inspection team for accepting key transportation projects in the city on December 12.

The inspection team is responsible for conducting inspections related to the acceptance of key transportation projects in accordance with legal regulations.

The inspection team has been authorized to review and approve inspection plans, assign tasks to its members, and preside over inspection sessions and report inspection results according to regulations.

An under construction work in HCMC (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The inspection team is assigned to proactively review, monitor and promptly report to Ho Chi Minh City leaders on the acceptance status of key transportation projects.

Relevant units such as investors and construction contractors are responsible for cooperating, providing information, and addressing issues mentioned in the inspection result notifications.

The establishment of the inspection team for the acceptance of Ho Chi Minh City’s key transportation projects aims to improve quality and ensure the progress of transportation projects in the city.

During operations, the inspection team will strictly comply with legal regulations, ensuring that projects meet safety standards, minimize risks during use and build trust among residents.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong