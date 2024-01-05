HCMC enhances settlement of labor disputes, unlawful strikes at workplaces

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a regulation concerning coordination in the initial settlement of labor disputes and unlawful strikes in the city.

Workers of Pouyuen Vietnam Company end work shift.

The regulation aims to protect the legitimate rights and interests of employees and employers in labor relations, contributing to ensuring security and order in the city; establish a synchronous and acquiescent coordination mechanism; improve state management efficiency and promote the initial settlement of labor disputes and unlawful strikes at the workplaces.

The chairmen of the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City were assigned to preside and direct the establishment of a working team in charge of the initial settlement of labor disputes and unlawful strikes at workplaces in HCMC.

Accordingly, the working team is responsible for ensuring security and order and handling labor disputes and unlawful strikes at workplaces and the areas in where enterprises are operating.

Besides, the team will give instructions, explain and request parties in labor disputes about the proper implementation of rights, responsibilities and obligations according to the provisions of the Labor Law; consult negotiation and agreement solutions for parties in labor disputes in the spirit of promptly stabilizing production and business activities, protecting the legal and legitimate rights and interests for workers and employers.

The head of the working team will make a record, handle or ask the competent authorities for handling individuals and units with violations in labor disputes according to the law.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong