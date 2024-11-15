HCMC encourages practical actions to follow President HCM’s teaching

Following President Ho Chi Minh's teaching, Ho Chi Minh City has harnessed the power of emulation to transform its landscape by encouraging practical actions and recognizing good citizens, the city has cultivated a culture of continuous improvement.

Members of the labor union in District 5 in front of a newly-built charitable house

These efforts have not only enhanced the quality of life for its citizens but have also positioned the city as a model of progress and prosperity.

In response to the Peak Month of Action for the Poor and implementing the Prime Minister's direction on eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Pham Chi Tam said that the city Labor Federation registered to build 95 shelters worth VND5.7 billion (US$224,476) for its members with financial difficulties.

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation has so far awarded funds to repair more than 60 charitable accommodation each worth VND60 million to union members and workers who are living in dilapidated houses or rented shelters .

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Ho Chi Minh City is mobilizing its community to address the issue of temporary and dilapidated housing. The city's Fatherland Front Committee, in partnership with local organizations and enterprises, is working tirelessly to provide safe and secure housing for impoverished households. This collaborative effort demonstrates the city's commitment to social justice and community development.

Being one of the first people to receive financial support for the program of building charitable houses, worker Tran Thi Thuy Trang at EIZO Company in Tan Hiep Commune of Hoc Mon outlying district was very moved as she has money to repair her long-deteriorated shelter.

A wide range of organizations, departments, and unions in Ho Chi Minh City are joining forces to carry out the 'Eliminating Temporary and Dilapidated Houses' campaign, employing a variety of strategies.

Specifically, during the summer, youth volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City have repaired friendship houses for impoverished households and families of youth union members facing hardship.

Plus, the ‘Building and repairing 500 charity houses’ initiative, aimed at assisting poor households, near-poor households, and those facing difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City, is a project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of the country by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern metropolis. To date, this initiative has assisted more than 575 families to have new and spacious homes.

On the day the People's Committee of Ward 8 in Phu Nhuan District inaugurated the emulation cluster to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, residents in many alleys were filled with joy. Notable projects included the upgrading of alleys 194-200-220 Nguyen Trong Tuyen, alley 221D Tran Huy Lieu, and Nguyen Thi Huynh street, the establishment of the Community Learning Center library with a variety of books and the implementation of a solar energy lighting project along the railway line.

In recent times, Ho Chi Minh City has focused on directing the implementation of emulation movements by topic, implementing them systematically, in diverse and rich forms, with clear, specific and practical criteria and content, closely following political tasks, and receiving active response and participation from every walk of life.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stated that emulation and reward movements have inspired and encouraged individuals, groups, and households to uphold the traditions of patriotism, solidarity, innovation and creativity. These movements have driven them to excel in their tasks, achieving outstanding results in building and defending the Fatherland, aiming for a prosperous, fair, and civilized nation.

Additionally, the identification, training, summarization, and replication of exemplary advanced models have seen significant positive developments.

Over the past decade, following the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No. 34-CT/TW and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Directive No. 25-CT/TU, the city has recognized more than 46,902 collectives and 108,665 individuals as exemplary models. These individuals and groups have been awarded certificates of merit by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, fostering a spirit of emulation and spreading exemplary models throughout the community and society. Notably, the voting and commendation of ‘Silent but Noble Examples’ stands out as a unique, humane, and affectionate initiative of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award has been held 3 times, with 186 initiatives, solutions, and works in seven fields being honored. In addition, the southern largest city has been launching a special creative emulation movement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day with thousands of grassroots emulation projects registered for implementation and 61 city-level projects identified for implementation.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy