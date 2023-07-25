HCMC Drainage Planning adjusted

HCMC People’s Committee yesterday informed about the conclusion of its Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong on adjusting HCMC Drainage Planning until 2040, with a Vision to 2060 and on drainage system maintenance, construction projects in the city.

Accordingly, HCMC People’s Committee assigned its Office to review and prepare the corresponding draft adjusted planning for the drainage system in HCMC until 2040 with a vision to 2060 to send to the Construction Ministry for approval.

The HCMC Department of Construction must also compose a report on the achievements and challenges in the maintenance tasks for the city’s drainage system to submit to HCMC People’s Committee. Including in this report are feasible solutions to carry out urgent infrastructure projects, especially in hot spots of urban flooding, to synchronously decentralize management on canal and river systems.

Finally, the movement of ‘City Dwellers Say No to Littering on Streets and Canals for a Cleaner, Greener, and More Environmentally Friendly City’ in the 2022-2025 period should be continued.

In related news, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai asked that state departments and the local authorities in related districts as well as the project’s Management Board must maintain the progress of Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canals improvement project.

Any problems should be discussed and tackled so that the tasks of land compensation distribution, land clearance, and resettlement support can be accelerated. It is necessary to ensure the construction quality of all bidding packages in this project, while land compensation must reach 100 percent of the allocated capital in 2023.

Each locality must use all possible ways to update the public about this important project so that they can support it.

HCMC Transport Department is requested to cooperate with relevant units, the localities, and project investors to guarantee smooth traffic flow during the building time. River and canal bridges as well as pedestrian bridges should be built consistently with the water infrastructure of this project to provide the most convenient conditions to local residents.

Finally, the HCMC Departments of Planning & Architecture and Construction must work with related districts and investors to review the planning for the building of corresponding parks, public trees, and landscapes along both sides of the above canals.