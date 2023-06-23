HCMC determinedly adopting measures to increase PAPI

HCMC People’s Committee has just issued a plan to implement the ‘Vertical Accountability Index’ and ‘Corruption Control in the Public Sector Index’.

The two above indexes belong to the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).

Accordingly, the plan introduces requirements to classify corruption fights as a critical, regular mission, and thus it is necessary to mainly carry out prevention methods in the long term.

State unit leaders must focus on directing and organizing ways to effectively fulfill missions and measures to fight against corruption and resource waste. A corruption prevention mechanism must be fully developed to stop any potential corruption cases while timely detecting and handling such acts, regardless of the scale, among civil servants and public employees.

It is also essential to ensure that all operational activities of a state unit are transparent and open. The implementation and fulfillment of missions and solutions for corruption and resource waste control must be one key criterion to evaluate the completion of annual tasks.