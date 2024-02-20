HCMC determined not to let anyone leave behind

With the determination to not leave anyone behind, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented many activities to care for people in difficult circumstances, beneficiaries of welfare policies, and workers who work throughout the Tet holiday(the Lunar New Year).

HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai gives lucky money to workers who stay in the city during the Tet holiday

Since the beginning of November 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has budgeted and planned to take care of such above-mentioned people, especially the vulnerable and the forces on duty. More than 60 working groups comprising city leaders paid visits to families to wish and give gifts to these families. Socio-political organizations and businesses also joined hands to give gifts to disadvantaged people during the special festival days.

In that series of activities, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai went to the worker accommodation area in Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park located in Nha Be District to give gifts and wish happy new year to workers who did not return home to reunite with their relatives, financially difficult families, and orphans.

During a visit to the house of orphan Tran Ngoc Diem My in District 4 who is being raised by relatives, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee encouraged her to make efforts to study for a better future. In the warm atmosphere of spring days, Chairman Phan Van Mai sent a Tet gift to Diem My hoping that she would try to study well. He expected the family and local authorities to continue supporting the child so that she could study, develop and become a useful person for society.

With the program ‘Spring of love - Tet reunion’, the National Assembly delegation and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council also gave thousands of gifts to residents in the city.

At the gift-giving ceremony to inhabitants of Hoc Mon District in the days near the Tet holiday, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le shared that these are spring gifts full of affection and gratitude from the National Assembly delegation and the City People's Council. By giving gifts, the National Assembly delegates and city leaders want to leave no one behind.

With the desire to support the care of policy families, people with meritorious services, poor households, and households in difficult circumstances during the Lunar New Year 2024, Ho Chi Minh City spent more than VND1,294 billion to take care of them. In addition, socio-political organizations and localities also spent more than VND216 billion (US$8,834,610) on buying gifts for needy people.

Director Le Van Thinh of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said thanks to the attention and care of the Government, the City Party Committee, and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the entire machinery of the political system, financially difficult people and social welfare brackets received good care for the good happy new year.

Moreover, the city added more people who are entitled to governmental care ahead of the national holiday. Among them are children and the elderly who are in difficulty. Additionally, mission groups also visited and gave Tet gifts to 120 typical party secretaries in wards, special associations, retirement clubs, and 37 specialized educational establishments for children with intellectual disabilities, language disabilities, motor disabilities, and sensory and mental disabilities.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the program ‘Homeland Spring 2024’ was successfully organized and has important meaning; thereby, further affirming the Party's viewpoints and policies and the State's policies towards overseas Vietnamese, the Vietnamese community abroad - an inseparable part and a resource contributing to the development of the country and the southern largest city.

According to the Government Office, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, over 13.9 million people got gifts worth nearly VND7,762 billion. Furthermore, the central and local governments have supported about 17,736 tons of rice for people nationwide. The Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels has taken money from the ‘For the Poor’ Fund to give over 8.84 million gifts, worth over VND5,055 billion to take care of people during the Tet holiday.

The Red Cross at all levels assisted over 1.52 million poor people and people in difficult circumstances, with a total value of nearly VND1,036 billion. Vietnam Social Insurance has given 274,206 health insurance cards and 18,353 voluntary health insurance books to people in difficult circumstances and the poor.

Last but not least, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has coordinated with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to implement a plan to visit and give 12,600 gifts to the poor and people in difficult circumstances.

Around 3.6 million beneficiaries of social welfare received Tet gifts in localities, and at the same time, localities organized celebrations for more than 1 million elderly people. The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor said that nearly 7.5 million union members and workers across the country presented gifts from trade unions with a total cost of more than VND4,241 billion.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan