HCMC desires to promote cooperation with Oakland City, California

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai this morning received Mayor of Oakland City, California, the United States Sheng Thao on the occasion of her working trip in Vietnam.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated this visit, and the city leader emphasized that HCMC desired to promote comprehensive cooperation ties with partners and localities of the United States.

At the working session, Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that Ho Chi Minh City desired to promote collaborations with Oakland in fields of trade and investment, science and technology cooperation development, creativity and innovation; learn from experiences in developing an international financial hub.

Under the context of severely unprecedented climate change impacts on people’s lives and city development, the city hoped to collaborate with Oakland in sharing experiences, applying technology solutions to adapt to climate change; building green financial funds to help the city have more resources to implement projects to deal with climate change.

Besides, the city also wants to promote investment cooperation between enterprises of the two localities in the fields of green energy, new material production, science and technology, digital transformation, two-way trade promotion and so on.

At the current time, the city is calling on enterprises from Oakland to invest in Saigon High-tech Park in making semi-conductors, chips and new materials; invest in the infrastructure system serving for goods import-export activities; build seaports and share experience in building an international financial hub.

Of which, Ho Chi Minh City pledged to side with and create more favorable conditions for businesses from the US, including overseas Vietnamese ones to invest in the city.

Impressed by the city's development, Mayor Sheng Thao said that Oakland as well as California have huge potentials to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City and localities in Vietnam.

Both cities have a common target in climate change adaptation and a desire to tighten cooperation in this field. Mayor Sheng Thao also said that the two sides still have collaboration potentials in the fields of trade, investment and seaport building and so on, added the Oakland City's Mayor.

At the working session, leaders of some enterprises and banks of California said they want to promote cooperation in seaport system development, high technology, green energy, agriculture, healthcare and environmental protection.

According to Mayor Sheng Thao, the working trip to Vietnam is among activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership in order to strengthen the practical effectiveness of promoting the relationship with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh based on mutual interests.

The two sides agreed to connect cooperative focal points to build the legal framework for the cooperation between the two localities in potential fields, benefiting the two sides.