HCMC departments, sectors need to study additional care policies for residents

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just requested relevant departments and sectors to study and propose additional support and care policies for residents.

Overview of the meeting

As of September 23 morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai presided over a meeting regarding the progress reports of activities and celebrations towards the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 –2025).



Delivering his concluding remarks at the meeting, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that preparedness for commemorative activities towards 50 years of the South Liberation and the National Reunification Day begins from the current time until April 30, 2025 so there are plans in detail.

Chairman Phan Van Mai mentioned about further development of social welfare activities and policies for revolutionary contributors, policy-beneficiary families as well as caring for the poor and near-poor households and social protection beneficiaries, especially for workers from provinces and cities who have contributed to the city’s development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai delivers his concluding remarks at the meeting.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested relevant departments and sectors to study and propose additional policies to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for approval of its upcoming working session at the end of the year.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi reports at the meeting.



Besides, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the municipal Department of Information and Communications to urgently complete the communication plan and strengthen propaganda efforts to mobilize the entire political system and the public involved in the gratitude activities.

Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office Dang Quoc Toan reports at the meeting.

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City Tran The Thuan reports at the meeting.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports was assigned to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office to urgently complete the progress report on activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and the National Reunification Day.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Huynh Le Nhu Trang reports at the meeting.

Regarding gratitude works and care for those who have contributed to the revolutionary and their families, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Huynh Le Nhu Trang reported that the department has implemented various activities over the passing time such as renovation of the martyrs' cemeteries and memorial houses, temples and monuments for martyrs; restoring images of martyrs and Vietnamese heroic mothers; repairing and constructing charity houses and so on.

Up to now, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has repaired and built 575 out of 500 houses for poor and near-poor households and those people with difficult circumstances, with a total amount of more than VND28.2 billion (nearly US$1.2 million).

