HCMC delegation visits newly enlisted soldiers in Dong Nai Province

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai this morning led a delegation to visit officers and newly enlisted soldiers at training units for armed forces in Dong Nai Province.

Throughout this morning, the delegation visited Air Defense Division 367, Air Force Division 370, Tank Brigade 26 and Engineer Brigade 25 under the Military Region 7 respectively.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai talks with the new soldiers entering military service in the province of Dong Nai.

At these training locations, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai along with the delegation members friendly talked with and encouraged the new soldiers entering military service in the province of Dong Nai.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai encourages the new soldiers to perform their duties well.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Hai believed that the military environment would help the young soldiers cultivate and refine the good qualities of soldiers, thereby contributing to the building and development of their hometowns after finishing their military service.

As planned, Ho Chi Minh City will organize five delegations to visit and present gifts to 4,906 military conscripts this year with VND500,000 (US$19.6) for each gift.

The total gifts to the soldiers and 29 training units cost more than VND2.8 billion (US$110,000) from the city’s “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund.

The activity demonstrates the concern and responsibility of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, government and Military Service Council for the new soldiers to encourage them to perform their duties well and enhance awareness of their role and responsibilities in national security protection.

Some photos captured at the visit of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation to training units for armed forces in the province of Dong Nai this morning: (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

