HCMC delegates study PPP model in US under VELP

Ho Chi Minh City delegation is currently studying the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the United States to gain more experiences in the implementation of urban renovation and city planning in the coming time.

Chairman Phan Van Mai and his delegates study the PPP model of ShoP Architect

While in the United States, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, with Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee at the helm, took part in the Ho Chi Minh City Executive Leadership Program (HCMC-ELP), a program within the broader framework of the Vietnam Executive Leadership Program (VELP).

The program was a collaborative effort between the Weatherhead East Asia Institute and the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, both prestigious institutions at Columbia University. This event marked the final activity of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation's working visit to the United States, capping off a productive and insightful trip.

The delegation from Ho Chi Minh City engaged in discussions with lecturers, speakers, and experts on three primary subjects such as ‘The Development of Global Cities: An Overview’; ‘Emerging Challenges: Urbanization, Energy Transition, and Digital Innovation in Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘New Catalysts for Economic Growth’.

Chairman Phan Van Mai along with his delegation, undertook a field survey of Battery Park in New York City as part of the consultation program.

This site exemplifies urban renewal and the development of public spaces through community engagement and public-private partnerships. The delegation also explored a model that integrates a commercial center with residential areas for local inhabitants.

This model is a prime example of public-private collaboration, balancing the interests of the government, businesses, and the community. It emphasizes the preservation of historical architectural sites while simultaneously fostering the development of modern structures that benefit businesses and uphold the historical significance for the community.

These insights will provide valuable experiences for Ho Chi Minh City as it embarks on urban renewal and city planning initiatives in the near future.

By Diem Binh - Translated by Anh Quan