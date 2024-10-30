HCMC, US promote cooperation in high technology, digital transformation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung received Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, Arun Venkataraman on October 30.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the relationship between Vietnam and the United States has made significant progress, especially following the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam to the U.S. in September.

HCMC is the country’s pioneer in promoting cooperation with the United States in various fields. The US is currently ranked 9th out of 120 countries and territories investing in the city with more than 600 projects worth a total capital of US$1.6 billion. As of August, two-way trade between the two nations reached US$6.13 billion.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the HCMCPeople's Committee stated that as the economic hub of the southern region and the largest industrial area in the country, the city has identified green growth as its future development strategy towards building a green economy, achieving carbon neutrality, and contributing to limiting global warming.

In addition, the city will focus on developing high-tech industries with five prioritized technology sectors, including electronics and semiconductors, automation and robotics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and high-tech supporting industries.

He suggested the two sides strengthen cooperation in the fields of high-tech industry and green economy.

He also hoped to further promote cooperation with the US in the areas of urban development, investment, urban management, education, healthcare, and other priority sectors to attract strategic investors.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, Arun Venkataraman highly appreciated HCMC’s outstanding contribution to Vietnam’s development.

He said that the US’ businesses have strengths in resource management, science and technology, transportation infrastructure, and green development. Therefore, the two sides will have many cooperation opportunities. The US also hoped to expand cooperation in these areas and is ready to support healthcare workforce training for HCMC specifically and Vietnam generally.

He acknowledged the significant interest of Vietnam in the field of digital transformation. The US enterprises are very eager to collaborate with HCMC in digital transformation, innovation and creativity.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh