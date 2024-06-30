Culture/art

HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 kicks off

SGGPO

The HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 themed “HCMC’s children studying and following Uncle Ho’s teachings” opened at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on June 30.

lk-tu-hao-tp-chung-em-tp-cua-em-2-2618.png.png
The HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 themed “HCMC’s children studying and following Uncle Ho’s teachings” opened at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on June 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival is annually organized by the HCMC Cultural Center during the summer to create a joyful and meaningful music playground for children who are studying and participating in activities at cultural centers, culture and sports centers in Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.

This year’s festival attracted 22 cultural centers, culture and sports centers in Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.

About 1,200 children present to audiences 110 items in the festival. Performances honor the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the history of national liberation struggle, pay tribute to heroic martyrs, encourage children to study and follow Uncle Ho’s teachings, and praise the beauty of the country and civilized, modern, and compassionate HCMC.

The HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 will run until July 2.

song-ca-em-la-mam-non-cua-dang-5963.png.png
A performance by Nha Be District's culture and sports center (Photo: SGGP)
By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Children Summer Festival culture and sports centers cultural centers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn