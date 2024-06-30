HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 kicks off

The HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 themed “HCMC’s children studying and following Uncle Ho’s teachings” opened at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on June 30.

The festival is annually organized by the HCMC Cultural Center during the summer to create a joyful and meaningful music playground for children who are studying and participating in activities at cultural centers, culture and sports centers in Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.

This year’s festival attracted 22 cultural centers, culture and sports centers in Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.

About 1,200 children present to audiences 110 items in the festival. Performances honor the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the history of national liberation struggle, pay tribute to heroic martyrs, encourage children to study and follow Uncle Ho’s teachings, and praise the beauty of the country and civilized, modern, and compassionate HCMC.

The HCMC Children Summer Festival 2024 will run until July 2.

A performance by Nha Be District's culture and sports center (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh