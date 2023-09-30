HCMC Chairman wishes Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works to invest more in city

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman wished Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works to research and invest more in Ho Chi Minh City in the field of semiconductor electronics industry in which the company is developing effectively.

On the the business trip to Japan, the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai visited a number of industrial companies in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture.

The delegation visited Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works which was established in 1924 as a mass-production factory for general-purpose electric motors with more than 7,500 employees. Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Works specializes in manufacturing line products related to production automation. Currently, the company is focusing its resources on selling solutions to E-Factory customers.

At the meeting, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates discussed several issues such as applying smart factory solutions in urban management, smart transportation, and urban infrastructure. Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mai expected the company to pour more investment in the southern metropolis in the field of the semiconductor electronics industry which is the company’s strength. He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City leaders are ready to welcome and support the company.

The HCMC delegation also visited Denso Company which specializes in manufacturing all kinds of car parts such as electrical systems, car air conditioning systems, sensor systems, advanced equipment using semiconductors, and industrial production robots. This company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

In a talk with the leaders of Denso Company, Chairman Mai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City wants to attract Japanese investors in semiconductor technology in the city. He also invited representatives of Denso Company to visit Ho Chi Minh City and learn more about investment opportunities in the city.

On the same afternoon, the People's Committee Chairman and the working group paid a courtesy visit to Aichi Provincial Governor Ohmura Hideaki. The Governor of Aichi Prefecture welcomed the visiting delegation adding that the two cities signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2016. Since then, the two sides have had many various activities to deepen the cooperation.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam, the leader of Aichi Prefecture hoped that the relationship between the two countries as well as between the two cities would become increasingly deeper.

The Governor of Aichi province further informed two important events including a trade connection event to promote investment between Aichi province and Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam Cultural Week in Aichi. Aichi Prefecture leaders hoped successful celebration of these two events.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai thanked the Governor for his positive contributions to this cooperative relationship and assistance of the Vietnamese community in Aichi.

The city leader also wanted to learn more about developing supporting industries that are Aichi province’s strengths. In addition, he also hoped that the two sides would continue to promote people-to-people diplomatic connections, culture and tourism, especially cooperation in human resource training.

Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai also valued Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Ambassador in Aichi Noriko Hirose’s contribution hoping that she will continue working for a good relationship between the two localities in the upcoming time.