Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard living up to city’s expectations

Over the past 50 years of building, fighting, and maturing, generations of officers and soldiers of the People's Armed Police Force of Saigon Port Border Guard (the predecessor of Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command) have overcome countless hardships and challenges to gain numerous excellent achievements in firmly protecting the sovereignty, security, and social order at port border gates and sea border areas, living up to the expectations of the Party, the country, and the people of the beloved city.

In addition to the key task of stabilizing its organizational structure during the early days of the establishment, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command also coordinated with relevant agencies to carry out campaigns to attack and suppress crimes and eliminate social evils to maintain political security and public order in coastal border areas, contributing to ensuring political stability, promoting the city's economic, cultural, and social development, and building the all-people national defense system for homeland protection.

Throughout the new revolutionary period, under the leadership and direction of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People's Committee, the Party Committee of the Command of the Border Guard, with the close coordination of departments, agencies, and organizations and the strong support of the people, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command has consistently fulfilled all assigned tasks, promoting the heroic traditions of the city. Notably, the unit has advised the City Party Committee and People’s Committee in implementing the Action Program for Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW, dated September 28, 2018, by the Politburo on the National Border Protection Strategy; Directive No. 01/CT-TTg, dated January 9, 2015, of the Prime Minister on “launching movement for all-people participation in protecting territorial sovereignty and national border security in the new situation.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard has measured the accuracy of the forecast of situations to provide advice to local authorities in effectively implementing state management over national borders. The force is ready to defend the Fatherland's sovereignty over the sacred seas and islands and has proactively detected and provided counsel in handling and resolving thousands of incidents and individuals with violations against regulation in land border areas, political security, social order and safety, and non-traditional maritime security threats in maritime zones and port border gates.

In recent years, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard has achieved remarkable success in administrative reform and digital transformation. The application of modern technology in immigration control and border supervision has significantly improved management efficiency and created more favorable conditions for businesses and citizens. The entry and exit procedures at border checkpoints have been simplified, expedited, and made more transparent, contributing to economic development and international integration.

The unit has been closely coordinating with police and military forces to grasp the local situation and strictly manage all types of crimes and effectively detect, prevent, and handle incidents. It has gained outstanding achievements in preventing and fighting crime, such as detecting, arresting, and prosecuting large-scale smuggling and trade fraud cases, theft of property on foreign vessels, and illegal mineral exploitation. The unit has also effectively carried out disaster prevention and control, search and rescue missions, and Covid-19 pandemic response.

Propaganda and mass mobilization work to provide the Party and State's guidelines, policies, directions, and laws to the public have been regularly and effectively implemented to promote public awareness, responsibility, and resource mobilization in firmly protecting national sovereignty over the sea and islands.

The unit has also advised local Party committees and authorities in effectively handling incidents in border areas, ensuring that social security activities have been implemented in a practical way, contributing to improving the material, cultural, and spiritual well-being of residents in border and island areas through programs such as “For the Homeland's Sea and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland,” “Skillful Mass Mobilization—Connecting the Frontiers, a housing campaign for the poor in border and island areas, the “Breeding Cow Program to Help Poor Households in Border Localities,” “Border Spring, Warm Hearts in Remote Village", and others.

With outstanding achievements and glorious victories over 50 years of building, fighting, and growth, the officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command have been honored with numerous prestigious awards by the Party and State, reflecting a proud tradition of “loyalty and filial piety, unity and coordination, discipline and dynamism, growth through hardship, and a solid defense line,” enriching the heroic legacy of both the Border Guard force and the city.

This is not only a brilliant milestone but also the pride of many generations of cadres and soldiers. The 50-year tradition is a testament to the resilient spirit, iron will, and infinite loyalty to the Fatherland. These noble values will continue to serve as a strong driving force to guide the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard to continue to move forward steadily.

The Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City take great pride in and sincerely acknowledge the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard’s significant contributions to the city’s journey of construction, development, and integration over the past 50 years. It is believed that each officer and soldier will continue to promote the proud tradition of the Vietnam Border Guard that has been twice honored with the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” and the heroic tradition of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

Each officer and soldier of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard consistently strives to study and train as well as enhance the political integrity, moral character, lifestyle, and scientific working methods, and promotes the study and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and style.

They are not only steadfast in politics, professional, and morally upright but also excellently fulfill their duties in firmly safeguarding the sovereignty, security, and social order and safety in sea border areas in Ho Chi Minh City. Their contributions support the goal of building a "civilized, modern, and compassionate" city, living up to the trust and affection of the city's Party committees, authorities, and people, and accompanying the city and the country enter a new era of growth.

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command has been honored with numerous prestigious awards from the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, such as the Second-Class Fatherland Defense Order, two Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, Certificates of Merit from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, Emulation Flags, and 27 Certificates of Merit from Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc