HCMC to complete commune-level reorganization by August 15

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a proposal to reorganize Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong provinces and Ho Chi Minh City to form the new urban unit called Ho Chi Minh City.

This is part of a dual effort to restructure both provincial- level and grassroots-level administrative units.

According to the proposal, the reorganization of commune-level administrative units, including the restructuring of organizational apparatus, must be completed and operational before August 15, 2025.

The restructure of provincial-level administrative units must be completed and operation in advance of September 15, 2025.

Once the reorganization is complete, Ho Chi Minh City will become a mega-urban area of the Southeast region, covering over 6,772 square kilometers and home to more than 13.7 million people.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City will consist of 168 commune-level administrative units, including 113 wards, 54 communes and one special economic zone.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will be formed by merging the People's Councils of the three localities, and will continue to operate until the end of the 2021–2026 term.

During the administrative reorganization process, positions for Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of the People's Council and People's Committee, Heads and Deputy Heads of the National Assembly Deputies Delegation, Heads of the People's Council Committees and members of the People's Committee will not be elected in accordance with regulations.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Council is responsible for appointing personnel to leadership positions.

In special cases, it is permitted to appoint individuals who are not members of the People's Council to serve in leadership roles within the new Provincial People's Council.

Ho Chi Minh City will transfer more than 100,000 public employees, including civil servants, workers and other state-paid personnel from district-level units and Thu Duc City to commune-level units.

Among them, the incumbent leadership and officers of the ongoing district-level political system will serve as the core personnel at the newly established commune-level administrative units.

Under the proposal, Ho Chi Minh City will terminate the current role and usage of non-specialized personnel at commune level units.

After the administrative reorganization, the newly established commune-level governments will be responsible for working with the former non-specialized personnel to consider assigning them to work at neighborhood-level units and implementing appropriate regimes and policies for those who are not reassigned in accordance with regulations.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong