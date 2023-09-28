HCMC fosters cooperation with Japanese enterprises

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai started a working trip to Japan on September 28.

The working trip of the city delegation takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship establishment between Vietnam and Japan and aims to strengthen the relationships with key localities and localities having friendly cooperation ties with Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, through this visit, HCMC has a chance to promote and propagandize information related to special policies and mechanisms of Ho Chi Minh City following the Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on pilot implementation of particular policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, thereby fostering the economic diplomacy activities, luring more investment to the city, updating the advanced experience of development, learning from typical models of partners in fields of urban management, health, culture and high technology.

Besides, it is important to look for opportunities to sign and implement the new-model projects with Japanese partners, especially in the ODA field.

Arriving at the capital city of Tokyo, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and the city’s delegation had a working session with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

At the working session, Vice Chairman of JICA Nakazawa Keiichiro shared that HCMC and JICA had a historical relationship and many big projects comprising Cho Ray Hospital, a water environment improvement project, Tan Son Nhat International Airport and other ones showing the symbol for the relationship between the two sides.

Chairman Mai admired the development of Japan and shared that the trip aimed at learning from and looking for experiences from Japan for the development of Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, Chairman Mai hoped that the city would continue cooperation with JICA to implement the programs in the upcoming time.

At the meeting, the HCMC delegation focused on exchanging with JICA about the projects under implementation in Ho Chi Minh City such as Metro Line No.1 and the water environment improvement project in the second phase.

Chairman Mai shared that the HCMC sets targets of synchronizing the rest 200-kilometer-long road of the city metro system and completing it in advance of 2035.

Learning from the experiences of Metro Line No.1, the HCMC leader desired to collaborate with JICA to reach the set targets. Besides, Ho Chi Minh City hoped to have cooperation with JICA to consider the sponsorships for the three phases of Doi – Te Canal, Tau Hu – Ben Nghe Canal.

The representative of JICA agreed with the HCMC leader on the acceleration of Metro Line No.1 progress to officially put into exploitation in 2024.

Besides, the JICA leader confirmed that with all of its capacities, the unit would support Ho Chi Minh City to well implement the metro project together with the water environment improvement project in the second phase which is in the last progress.

On the occasion, the delegation had a working session with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). At the meeting, Chairman of JBIC Maeda Tadashi shared that JBIC is supporting various enterprises investing in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh in fields of sub-way and office building.

Chairman Maeda Tadashi highly appreciated that Vietnam has been luring more and more Japanese investors.

The chairman of the municipal People’s Committee expressed his concern about the credit packages of JBIC for the digital and green transformation processes.

Chairman Mai confirmed that the green transformation would be a vital trend of the world and a priority selection of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Chairman Mai proposed the JBIC give technical support to help Ho Chi Minh City access to global knowledge and have the right orientation and strategy in detail for green transformation which would be the foundation for construction works and projects.

On the other hand, the HCMC leader desired the JBIC to impose credit mechanisms to implement the projects and works in association with green development in the city.

On the same day, Chairman Mai along with the delegates joined the conference named “Trade Promotion and Investment Cooperation between Japan and Ho Chi Minh City”. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Vietnam in Japan Pham Quang Hieu together with nearly 80 Japanese enterprises participated in the conference.

At the conference, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed the event would be important and meaningful, contributing to the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties establishment between the two countries.

Chairman Mai desired to listen to and learn from the demands of Japanese businesses to help HCMC become a good and effective partner for the Japanese side.

At the conference, representatives of Japanese businesses also presented the concerned matters.

The Japanese investors confirmed that Ho Chi Minh City has a huge potentiality and advantages for strong development in the upcoming time, particularly in the fields of urban transport infrastructure, health, education and so on. Therefore, the Japanese investors desired to promote cooperation and investment in Ho Chi Minh City in such areas.

Chairman Mai confirmed that the political relationship between the two nations would be very fruitful which would be a base for the development of various fields of economy and trade.

Chairman Mai stressed that Ho Chi Minh City would be a pioneering locality to concretize the cooperation. Besides, the city will accompany the investors during the implementation process of new investment projects as well as production expansion.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City leader witnessed a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and economic contract between Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises in fields of high-tech fields applied in healthcare, science and technology applications in agricultural production and agricultural product processing and business cooperation projects in Vietnam.