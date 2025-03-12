HCMC Chairman urges site handover for key transport projects by March

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has directed departments, agencies, and Thu Duc City to accelerate land clearance, ensuring full site handover within this month to keep projects on schedule.

Contractors must be ready to begin work immediately upon receiving cleared land to avoid delays.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc discusses the An Phu interchange construction site with investors.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and city officials inspected key transportation infrastructure projects on the morning of March 12.

At the An Phu interchange project in Thu Duc City, Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP), reported that efforts are underway to expedite construction for basic completion by year-end. However, the expansion of Luong Dinh Cua Street—from Mai Chi Tho Street to Nguyen Hoang Street—remains stalled due to the pending handover of a 22,012-square-meter site in the An Phu Urban Area.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc encourages the contraction unit.

Once Thu Duc City hands over this land, relocation of the D400 water pipeline and construction of the N1.2 bridge ramp and expanded roadway will begin, with a projected completion timeline of 12 months. In the meantime, a temporary traffic plan is being developed to integrate with completed sections of the An Phu interchange by year-end.

To ensure timely completion, TCIP has requested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with relevant agencies, Thu Duc City, and Thu Thiem Real Estate JSC to finalize a resolution for the 22,01-square-meter site by March 30, allowing construction to proceed as planned.

According to Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, the primary land clearance requirement for the project is 12,600 square meters, mainly for access roads and overpasses, with the rest designated for green spaces and auxiliary structures. TCIP and relevant agencies have optimized the clearance area to 12,000 square meters, reducing total investment costs by approximately VND1 trillion.

The investor reports An Phu interchange construction progress to HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

Given the current situation, TCIP proposes two options for land recovery: The first integrates compensation costs into the An Phu interchange project, utilizing the remaining VND1.5 trillion. The second treats land clearance as a separate project, with Thu Duc City overseeing implementation first and relevant agencies reimbursing costs later. This approach is being considered as the optimal solution to ensure construction progress and minimize investment costs.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc directed agencies and Thu Duc City to expedite land clearance, ensuring full handover this month. Compensation and resettlement issues must be resolved swiftly, balancing residents' rights with project deadlines.

An overview of An Phu interchange

Authorities will strengthen public awareness efforts to encourage cooperation and enforce compulsory measures, if necessary, in line with legal regulations.

The People’s Committee of HCMC will also issue specific directives to resolve land clearance issues involving Thu Thiem Real Estate JSC. For the remaining households at yet to vacate land for the Ring Road No.3’s viaduct section in Thu Duc City, all issues must be resolved within March. As this is a national key public transport project serving the country and the people, it is unreasonable for 99.8 percent of residents to have handed over their land while a few remaining households hold out, delaying progress. Investors must be prepared to begin construction immediately upon site handover to prevent further delays.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc requests Thu Duc City to hand over the site for the Ring Road No.3 project within March.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan