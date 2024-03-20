HCMC Chairman urges for prompt construction of 4,500 classrooms

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting

The HCMC Chairman urged for prompt construction of 4,500 classrooms at a meeting to listen to a report on the progress of implementing the Project to build 4,500 classrooms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and unification of the country (referred to as the Project).

According to the Department of Education and Training which is responsible for implementing the Project, Ho Chi Minh City will spend the city budget of more than VND32,200 billion on 277 projects with 5,934 classrooms. The Department of Education and Training continues to review and complete the legal framework and proposes to allocate capital to speed up implementation progress so that the projects can be completed and put into use before the first quarter of 2025.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the Department of Education and Training to be responsible for completing the implementation plan and urging the implementation of the Project.

The Department must identify hiccups along the way to implement the projects that need to be resolved and the Department will voice their resolutions so that the city government will help remove problems.

Accordingly, the Department of Education and Training must ensure the organization, staff, and operating budget for new schools, to avoid a shortage of teachers for newly-built schools or other shortcomings.

Additionally, the Department of Planning and Investment is assigned to preside over the appraisal and propose capital allocation for the implementation of the Project while giving instructions and reminders on investment procedures.

HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai requested chairpersons and vice chairpeople of people's committees who are in charge of cultural issues of districts and Thu Duc City to determine the number and location of projects in the area. All relevant agencies must work together to solve procedural issues and project documents to facilitate projects’ progress.

For public lands and private warehouses that have not been used for 5-7 years, temporary construction should be carried out for emergency needs.

