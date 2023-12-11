HCMC Chairman directs to focus on economic diplomacy

Chairman Mai gives certificates of merit to people with good achievements

He gave his instruction at today’s conference to summarize the work in 2023 and deploy the direction and tasks for 2024 of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City with the presence of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

After listening to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh’s summary report on the duties in 2023 and mission orientation for 2024, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the Department's efforts to complete its tasks, bringing good results which greatly contribute to the city’s overall results of socio-economic development, ensuring defense, security and foreign affairs in 2023.

Discussing some contents in the report, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized a number of issues that the Department needs to pay attention to in the coming time.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai

Regarding the requirements of improving quality, along with rapidly changing trends in the region and the world, he urged the city's foreign affairs work to work more in-depth for real effectiveness which will measure the Department of Foreign Affairs’ work results. He also emphasized that economic diplomacy - building international coalitions to help countries recover from financial crises - must still be concentrated not only through activities for trade and investment promotion but also investment attraction for the city's long-term development.

In addition, the Chairman noticed that the city is striving to build an international financial center, a science and technology center, and a regional innovation center. Therefore, the department must play an advisory role while also taking heed of scientific studies to help the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to connect with departments, agencies and localities to realize the set goals.

His other instruction is the coordination amongst departments, agencies and localities of the city and the cooperation amongst the department with agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and external agencies.

The Chairman of the City People's Committee affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to be a pioneer in implementing the country's foreign affairs tasks; therefore, it must be ready to accept tasks requested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Vietnamese agencies abroad.

Congratulating the socio-economic achievements that the city has achieved, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang agreed with the instruction of Chairman Mai. She emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City's foreign affairs work has contributed significantly to the country's overall foreign policy achievements. This can be clearly seen when most high-level foreign delegations all have had activities in Ho Chi Minh City while visiting Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang noted that in implementing the city's foreign affairs work, the department needs to pay attention to several tasks including enhancing the country's position and attracting financial resources for the city’s development particularly and the country generally, making the city's goals, perspectives and development orientation real.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded certificates of merit to collectives and individuals of the department with outstanding achievements in work in 2023.

By Minh Chau – Translated By Anh Quan