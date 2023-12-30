People throughout the city started to celebrate the New Year holidays. The bustling atmosphere returns to the main streets of the city with a variety of exciting activities welcoming the New Year.

HCMC celebrates New Year with an array of cultural events, activities. (Photo: SGGP)

Much-awaited events on New Year's Eve

The most awaited event of HCMC is stunning fireworks that are scheduled to take place at two places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2024.

Of these, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. In addition, a low-range fireworks display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2024.

HCMC’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party, Entera Countdown 2024, will be held at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on December 30-31 with the participation of popular singers namely Toc Tien, Binz, Soobin, Karik, Rhymastic, GDucky, Phuong Ly and more.

The Luxury Countdown Party 2024 featuring well-known music stars, including Ha Anh Tuan, Dong Nhi, Duong Hoang Yen, the Chillies band, Grey D, Phao, and among will be organized in Thu Duc City on December 31.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year will be organized in Thu Duc City and districts across the city, HCMC Youth Cultural House, universities, colleges, dormitories, industrial parks, and processing zones on the night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

A special art exchange greeting New Year 2024 themed “Brilliant Vietnam” will take place at the HCMC Book Street on December 31 with the participation of many experts and writers in the publishing industry.

Special art programs at museums, stages

Public and private museums in HCMC will open throughout the New Year 2024 holiday.

The HCMC Museum is displaying more than 50 photos and nearly 200 artifacts that showcase the history of Saigon ceramics and adjacent areas such as Lai Thieu in Binh Duong Provine and Bien Hoa in Dong Nai Province,

The HCMC Museum of History on December 25 opened an exhibition showcasing 100 antiques with dragon images as the Lunar New Year 2024 – the Year of Dragon - is nearing. The event titled "Long Van Khanh Hoi - Dragon Images in Vietnamese Culture" introduces 100 antiques from the Ly Dynasty to the Nguyen Dynasty (11th century to early 20th century) collected by the museum and private collectors, with the dragon images seen in the royal court, daily life, religious beliefs, and architecture.

The exhibition’s highlights are items associated with the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) such as royal robes, ceramics, seals, and gold and jade books.

Visitors will also have opportunities to join folk games and enjoy local dishes and Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music) at the HCMC Ao Dai Museum; contemplate homeland paintings by artists likely Uyen Huy, Huynh Khac Thao, Pham The Trung, and Che Hoa at the Fine Arts Museum of the city.

People can also learn about traditional Vietnamese medicine at Fito Museum which displays more than 3,000 rare and valuable exhibits related to traditional Vietnamese medicine, and a collection of Han-Nom books of traditional oriental medicine, including valuable publications of Great Physician and Zen Master Tue Tinh and Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac who is seen as the progenitor of Vietnam’s traditional medicine.

The Phuong Nam Art Theater has launched water puppetry at the HCMC History Museum in District 1 and circus-based plays at the Gia Dinh Park in Go Vap District, offering fresh entertainment options for children in the city.

Three Vietnamese films including “Ke An Hon” (A Soul Reaper), “Quy Cau” (Devil Dog) and “Tren ban nhau, duoi ban muu” (Bang Bang girls); and foreign pictures, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Death Whisperer (also known as Tee Yod), a Thai supernatural horror film Tee Yod, and Migration –an American animated adventure comedy film will be in cinemas during the national holiday.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh