HCMC to organize diverse cultural activities to welcome New Year 2024

HCMC will organize a series of cultural activities welcoming the New Year 2024 in the city.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement was launched at a press conference which was held by the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee and the municipal Department of Information and Communications on December 21.

Accordingly, HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at two places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2024. Of these, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. In addition, a low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2024.

HCMC’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party will be held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the headquarters of the HCMC People's Committee and Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year will be organized in Thu Duc City and districts across the city, HCMC Youth Cultural House, universities, colleges, dormitories, industrial parks, and processing zones on the night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh