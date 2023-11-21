HCMC, Busan police forces closely cooperate

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department received Colonel General Woo Chul Mun, chief of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency of South Korea, and his delegation on November 20.

At the receiving ceremony, Major General Le Hong Nam expressed his joy at the visit of the delegation of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency. In 2023, the two sides had many exchange activities featuring cooperative relations and good friendship between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Korean National Police Agency, the HCMC Public Security Department, and the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.

In recent years, the HCMC Public Security Department has closely cooperated with the Consulate General of South Korea in HCMC and the HCMC Department of External Relations to solve problems related to Korean citizens in accordance with laws. Many Vietnamese people who are living, studying, and working in Busan have received the support of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency in ensuring security and order, creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese citizens.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department extended his sincere thanks to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency for their cooperation and support and wished Colonel General Woo Chul Mun and the delegation of Korean police officers, the Consulate General of South Korea in HCMC good health and success.

For his part, Colonel General Woo Chul Mun, chief of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency extended his sincere thanks to the HCMC’s government and the Public Security Department of the southern metropolis for supporting the Korean community in the city.

Colonel General Woo Chul Mun wished the relationship between the Vietnamese police force and the Korean National Police Agency, the HCMC Public Security Department, and the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency to develop incessantly and sustainably.