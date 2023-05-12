HCMC boosting innovation for community sake

Various dwellers in HCMC have used their technological knowledge to invent new products serving the practical and immediate needs of people in their own neighborhood.



Realizing the trouble arisen for residents as well as the management in his apartment block, Pham Hung Phong – General Director of CyFeer JSC. – developed the software ‘CyO – Platform for Real Estate Management’. The software has many useful features for apartment buildings like service fee announcing, automatic fee calculation, data management, asset and material management, customer care information, event hosting.

Tran To My (living in District 4) shared that she had certain opinions wishing to share with her neighbors in the following neighborhood meeting, but she was on a business trip that day. Thanks to the software, she could still raise her voice from afar.

General Director Phong commented that the number of real estate projects applying his software came to 200, 70 percent of which are in HCMC. His product is even in use in other ASEAN countries including Singapore.

Vice Chairman of Binh Tan District Vu Chi Kien recalled that in the 2020-2025 period, his district received over VND7 trillion (US$298 million) from the medium-term state capital for lan compensation tasks in public investment projects.

Owing to the complexity of public security and dense population in such a huge area, the implementation of an aerial photography application exploiting AI technologies plays a critical role in eliminating waste and mistakes in state budget use especially for this task. The tool, integrating GIS data layers on the basic map taken from the e-portal of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, also enables state officials to monitor land use changes to timely detect law violations and handle them.

Thanks to the application, Binh Tan District has been able to fine more than 100 construction projects breaking the law since October 2022. It has reduced mistakes and the time to verify land use origin in order to ensure the legal rights of its dwellers.

Being a new organization, HCMC Children’s Hospital finds it rather challenging to promote the self-training spirit among its staff. To address this, the hospital developed its 3P competence framework – a solution to pay salary in accordance with position, proficiency, and performance. The framework has four stages of standardizing the title system and corresponding rates according to proficiency, identifying the necessary proficiency for each position as well as the competence framework, arranging respective proficiency for each position, and evaluating and allocating the human resources.

This solution has helped the hospital to create a criteria set to measure capacity in quantitative terms. This can be used both in the short and long term to precisely identify the true capacity of each staff member in order to suggest the corresponding salary and benefits. It can also be the foundation to develop training programs for the human resources or for employees themselves to self-evaluate.



Taking part in the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards, the spring flower market model ‘Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen’ (‘In the Wharf and On the Boat’) of District 8 imitate activities of a floating market in Southern Vietnam. When the Lunar New Year is coming, flower boats from the South come to HCMC and park along Tau Hu – Ben Nghe Canal route. There are around 700 such boats and flower booths of more than 500 flower salespeople and farmers. The market attracts over 1 million visitors and buyers each year.

Besides commercial activities, the market has cultural performances and entertainment activities to promote traditions and customs of the country.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan informed that the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards received 190 projects, solutions, works. They have been divided into categories and are now being assessed. In general, the quality of all participating papers has improved compared to previous contests. Many of them are quite practical to serve the direct needs of the community or to help businesses and HCMC to address urgent problems.

Among the categories, the fields of science and technology, innovative startup, and state management have received the most papers. Many of them have been successful in exploiting digital technologies, showing careful time investment of different social groups in developing those solutions.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations commented that all the 52 papers in the science-technology fields are basically innovative and practical. His Union has launched formal media campaigns to attract more participation from the public, especially union members. It also introduces a mechanism to reward individuals and organizations with multiple contest papers. He hoped that such a meaningful contest, along with other regular technical contests held by the union itself, can boost the research passion of local scientists in HCMC.