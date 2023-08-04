HCMC Book Street generates more than US$1.3 mln in revenue

The Ho Chi Minh City Book Street yesterday organized a preliminary conference for the first six months of 2023.

Apart from VND32 billion (US$1.3 million) of the total revenue, up 56 percent over 2022, HCMC Book Street gained remarkable achievements with 455,802 sold books including 1,586 new book titles in the first six months of the year.

Particularly, revenue from children's books continued to dominate with nearly VND4.6 billion (US$193.000) this year.

Accordingly, the first-half revenue of the year set a record for years from 2016 up to now.

The positive results were thanks to the e-commerce advantages of the units which contributed to spreading the reading spirit to more and more readers.

Besides, there have been activities to introduce books and literature talk shows to meet the reading demand of readers.

Director of the HCMC Book Street Company Le Hoang said that the street will continue to have key activities to welcome readers and tourists from now until the end of the year.

Notably, the events will be organized at night time to attract more readers and tourists as well as create liveliness for the street during night time and contribute to increasing sale for booths.