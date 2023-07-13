Art contest marking 50th anniversary of southern liberation launched

The HCMC People’s Committee launched a contest of art compositions marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) on July 13.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his sincere thanks to artists at home and abroad for their efforts and creativity in creating artworks that present the city’s development over the past time, and bringing abundant life for the city's residents.

He noted that the 50-year milestone is a very meaningful journey, a great inspiration for people to have an opportunity to look back on all efforts in building the city, the beauty of daily activities, and the people of the Saigon – Gia Dinh land and HCMC during the past 50 years through artworks.

The contest themed “HCMC- a pride of a 50-year epic” aims to look for artworks covering the fields of music, cinema, architecture, dance, fine arts, photography, stage, and literature honoring the historical value of the struggle for national liberation, the construction and development of a civilized, modern and humane city.

It also contributes to patriotic emulation movements and celebrates the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The competition is open for Vietnamese individuals and organizations, and foreigners who are living and working in Vietnam. Each participant can submit entries for different categories from now until April 30, 2024. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in the second quarter of the next year.