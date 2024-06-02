HCMC authorities meet, listen to children

HCMC's leaders on June 1 participated in a meeting to listen to children’s voices and consider their proposals and expectations in building and developing the city.

HCMC's leaders and children attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC Peole’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Peole’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and 150 outstanding children in the city.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the annual meeting between the city’s leaders and children on International Children’s Day (June 1) is an opportunity for the municipal authorities to acknowledge kids’ thoughts and aspirations and have guidelines, policies, and solutions to take better care of children.

This year's program, themed "Children of the City - Global Citizens," is expected to provide a chance for children to express their thoughts about HCMC, education issues, time for practice in the school, physical training programs, and leisure activities as well as their specific desires in the context of deeper integration into the world.

Children attend the hypothetical session of the HCMC People's Council 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The children attended a hypothetical session of the HCMC People's Council 2024 which helped them better understand and define the roles and responsibilities of the People's Council deputies, as well as the roles and responsibilities of leaders of the city's department and agencies in addressing issues in socio-economic development.

Before organizing the meeting, the HCMC Youth Union, the HCMC People’s Council, and competent units conducted a survey to collect the issues that children are interested in, such as teaching and learning activities in schools, digital transformation, building happy schools, traffic safety, physical and mental health activities, school healthcare, environmental protection, promoting reading culture, protecting children in cyberspace, Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation's activites, equipping children with social skills, developing and promoting talent, caring for children and others.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai proposes the municipal People's Council consider the implementation of 50 works to present children on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged children's special concerns and encouraged kids to express their opinions, suggestions, and aspirations for the city’s development.

Regarding the STEM methodology, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee requested the city’s education sector to create favorable conditions for implementing the program to prepare well for students to become global citizens as well as building happy - green - clean - beautiful and safe schools, ensuring traffic safety, preventing and addressing violence in schools. HCMC must take a leading role in the country’s education towards a global approach.

He also delegated the city’s Department of Health and the Department of Education and Training to coordinate with relevant units to implement the school healthcare program.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the Chairman of the city also proposed the municipal People's Council consider the implementation of 50 works to present children on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The leader informed that the construction project of the HCMC Children's Palace is expected to be kicked off on Aril 30, 2025 while the renovation and upgrade project of Phu Nhuan District Children's House is going to be implemented.

Aside from the meeting, the city’s leaders, delegates, and children offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in HCMC Children's House.

Children express their thoughts and aspirations at the meeting with HCMC's leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu answers the questions at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh