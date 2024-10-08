HCMC approves US$9 billion Can Gio coastal urban development project

The HCMC People’s Committee has approved the planning for the Can Gio coastal urban area, which covers an area of 2,870 hectares and is projected to attract nearly US$9 billion in private investment.

A rendering of the waterfront theatre in the central area of the Can Gio urban area. (Photo courtesy of Can Gio District People’s Committee)

The development will take place within the coastal Long Hoa commune and Can Thanh town, located some 18 kilometres from the renowned Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve.

The site is strategically positioned near the Xoai Rap and Long Tau rivers, 17 kilometres from the Vam Sat Eco-Tourism Area, and four kilometres from the popular tourist destination known as Monkey Island.

The initiative is part of the district’s commitment to generating employment opportunities and increasing revenue in the district.

The project includes four subdivisions designed to establish a coastal tourism hub that features resorts, a smart city, and residential areas, among other facilities.

The development aims to accommodate 230,000 residents and create 25,000 job opportunities.

The planning phase is expected to last six months, with the project’s implementation scheduled for a duration of 11 years, followed by a total operational period of 50 years.

The city has recently outlined plans to transform Can Gio district into an ecological urban area as part of broader efforts to enhance urbanisation and improve the quality of life for its residents.

With a coastline stretching 13 kilometres and an extensive mangrove forest interwoven with a complex network of rivers, canals, and diverse flora and fauna, Can Gio possesses substantial potential for the development of eco-tourism, community-based tourism, and resort tourism, as noted by experts in the field.

Situated 50 kilometres from the city center, Can Gio covers an area exceeding 70,412 hectares, of which more than 33,000 hectares consist of mangrove forests.

The Can Gio Mangrove Forest was designated as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2000, and its salt-making villages, swallow nest areas, seafood and fruit gardens serve as attractive tourist destinations.

Although tourism development in Can Gio has progressed slowly due to limited access via ferry, the proposed construction of new bridges linking the district to the rest of the city is expected to enhance accessibility significantly.

Recently, the district has experienced an average annual increase of 50%in visitor numbers, with the project targeting 8.9 million tourists annually.

It’s the only coastal area within HCMC and boasts several tourist attractions, including Monkey Island, Hang Duong Seafood Market, the Vam Sat Ecological Tourist Area, and Sac Forest.

Can Gio is also renowned for its annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Can Gio mangroves play a crucial role in filtering grey water from upstream sources and regulating flood flows, experts said.

