HCMC approves investment policy for four BOT projects worth VND57.5 trillion

The HCMC People’s Council has approved the investment policy for four BOT projects aimed at upgrading and expanding key gateway roads, with a total estimated investment exceeding VND57.5 trillion (US$2.25 billion).

At the session, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, presented a summary of the city's proposals. These included investment plans for upgrading existing roads under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) method using BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contracts, specifically: the North-South Axis Road Upgrade, the Upgrade and Expansion of National Highway No.1, the Renovation and Upgrade of National Highway No.22, and the Upgrade and Expansion of National Highway No.13. The total investment for these four projects exceeds VND57.5 trillion.

The North-South Axis Road Upgrade Project aims to establish a high-speed, uninterrupted traffic route connecting the existing central area with the South Saigon New Urban Area and the Hiep Phuoc Port Urban Area. It will serve as a key radial route linking Ring Road No.2 to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (Ring Road No.3) and, in the future, Ring Road No.4. This will enhance interregional connectivity between the southern gateway of HCMC and the eastern and southwestern provinces, as well as the Long Thanh international airport and seaport system.

The North-South Axis Road Upgrade Project is a Group A project, located in District 7 and Nha Be District, with implementation planned for 2025-2028. The 8.6 km route will begin at Nguyen Van Linh Street and end at the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway. The project will have a cross-section width of 60 meters, accommodating ten lanes, along with supporting infrastructure in compliance with regulations. The design speed will be 80 km/h for the main road and 60 km/h for the parallel roads on both sides.

Delegates vote to approve the draft resolutions.

The project will require approximately 66.5 hectares of land, including more than 2.27 hectares for site clearance. The estimated total investment is over VND9.89 trillion, with investors and PPP project enterprises responsible for arranging over VND5.21 trillion, while the city’s budget will contribute VND4.68 trillion.

The National Highway No.1 Upgrade and Expansion Project aims to build a high-speed interregional traffic route, enhancing connectivity with expressways and ring roads to reduce congestion and traffic accidents at HCMC's southern gateway. Improving National Highway No.1, a key east-west corridor, will also boost socio-economic development in the city and surrounding provinces.

Spanning approximately 9.62 km, the project will run through Binh Tan District and Binh Chanh District, starting at Kinh Duong Vuong Street and ending at the Long An provincial boundary. The project’s implementation is planned for 2025-2028.

It will require about 95.77 hectares of land, including 29.18 hectares for site clearance (1.56 hectares in Binh Tan District and 27.62 hectares in Binh Chanh District). The estimated total investment is roughly VND16.29 trillion, with investors and PPP project enterprises responsible for arranging over VND6.67 trillion, while the city’s budget will contribute approximately VND9.61 trillion.

A section of Highway 22 through Hoc Mon District, HCMC

The National Highway No.22 Renovation and Upgrade Project (from An Suong Intersection to Ring Road No.3) aims to create a high-speed traffic corridor, improving the regional transport network and strengthening interregional connectivity with expressways and ring roads. The project will help reduce congestion and traffic accidents at HCMC's western gateway while enhancing road capacity and efficiency. It will also support the development of an East-West economic corridor along National Highway No.22, promoting socio-economic growth in the city and neighboring provinces.

Spanning over 8 km through District 12 and Hoc Mon District, the project will feature a 60-meter-wide cross-section with ten lanes. It will include seven overpasses at key intersections, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on four high-speed lanes. Classified as a special-grade urban road project, its estimated total investment is over VND10.42 trillion, with investors and PPP project enterprises responsible for arranging VND4.19 trillion, while the city’s budget will contribute approximately VND6.23 trillion.

The project will require approximately 49.25 hectares of land, including 4.3 hectares in District 12 and nearly 45 hectares in Hoc Mon District. The land clearance process will impact around 16.6 hectares in Hoc Mon District.

The National Highway No.13 Upgrade and Expansion Project aims to strengthen regional connectivity and ensure seamless traffic flow between economic, industrial, and cultural hubs and key international airports and seaports.

Located in Thu Duc City, the project has an estimated total investment of VND20.9 trillion, with investors and PPP project enterprises responsible for arranging more than VND6.28 trillion, while the city’s budget will contribute nearly VND14.62 trillion.

The 5.9 km route will begin at Binh Trieu Bridge and end at the Binh Duong provincial boundary. It will feature a 60-meter-wide cross-section with ten lanes, along with designated corridors for greenery and technical infrastructure in accordance with planning regulations. The project will include ten intersections, with a design speed of 80 km/h for the main road and 60 km/h for the parallel roads.

Following discussions, the HCMC People’s Council delegates voted to approve the draft resolutions on the investment policy for these projects.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan