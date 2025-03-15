HCMC approves commercial aution of resettlement housing in Thu Thiem

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to reclassify 3,790 resettlement apartments in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in An Khanh Ward of Thu Duc City for commercial auction.

A corner of Thu Thiem New Urban Area

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially issued a document approving the Department of Construction's proposal concerning the designated purpose and residential function of the resettlement apartments.

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee has approved the content of the report and proposal submitted by the Department of Construction, as outlined in the official dispatches. This approval pertains to the continued implementation of the policy to auction 3,790 apartments located in Lots R1, R2, R3, R4, and R5 within the 38.4-hectare area of Thu Thiem New Urban Area in An Khanh Ward. These apartments are designated for use as commercial housing, in accordance with the Ministry of Construction’s recommendations.

The Department of Construction holds full responsibility for the accuracy of the report's content, as well as the outcomes of the inspection, review, and proposals outlined in the aforementioned documents.

The municipal People's Committee directed relevant department heads to urgently coordinate and complete the auction of 3,790 apartments according to the directive by the Chairman of the city People's Committee and the proposal by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (Head of Working Group 3588). The auction must comply with legal regulations and protect public assets.

The 3,790 apartments had previously failed to sell in at least four auctions, according to local businesses. The main reason cited was that the properties were auctioned off in lots with excessively high asking prices, deterring potential investors from participating.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Anh Quan