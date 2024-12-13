HCMC, Antwerp (Belgium) promote cooperation in port development

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies met with the authorities of Antwerp and the Antwerp Bruges Port Authority on December 11 (local time).

During the working session with Antwerp authorities, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies Ha Phuoc Thang shared important aspects of Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation and discussed areas of mutual interest between two cities such as port development, urban railways, smart city construction, green urban areas and sustainable urban development.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies Ha Phuoc Thang shares important aspects of Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang mentioned the similarities between the two cities in terms of their roles and positions within their respective countries; therefore, he hoped that the two cities would strengthen cooperation, helping Ho Chi Minh City build a smart, dynamic and creative city in the near future.

The delegation listens to an introduction about the Antwerp city authorities. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The delegation meets with the authorities of Antwerp (Belgium). (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

Besides, he also provided information on Ho Chi Minh City's urban railway development strategy. By 2035, Ho Chi Minh City plans to develop seven more urban railway lines with a total length of 355 kilometers and an estimated investment of about US$40.2 billion.

Regarding port development, Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang appreciated the long-standing cooperation between Antwerp and Ho Chi Minh City in this field over the passing years.

Notably, the Antwerp Bruges Port has supported management staff training for Saigon Port and promoted smart port and logistics development between the two cities.

Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang (L) presents a souvenir to the leader of the Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

On this occasion, Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang shared information related to the Can Gio International Transshipment Port Project, which will become the largest transshipment port in the country and the first green port in Vietnam, expecting that the Antwerp authorities would enhance cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in technology transfer, sharing experiences and building operational capacity for port and logistics management, especially when the Can Gio International Transshipment Port comes into operation.

The delegation members listen to the Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority's introduction about the port. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

On this occasion, the delegation conducted a field survey at the Antwerp Bruges Port and worked with the Port Authority.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies Ha Phuoc Thang (L) and National Assembly deputy Tran Hoang Ngan (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Members of the delegation and a representative of Antwerp city authorities observe the contents of the meeting. (Photo: GSGP/ Van Minh)

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies concluded its successful visit and working trip to Belgium and began its journey to the Federal Republic of Germany.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong