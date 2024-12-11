HCMC-Flanders partnership deepened

The visit by HCMC delegation of NA deputies to lawmakers from the Flanders region (Belgium) aimed to exchange expertise, strengthen cooperation, and foster development between HCMC and Flanders.

﻿ The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies meets with Mr. Bogdan Vanden Berghe, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Flemish Parliament, Mr. Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance (BVA), Mr. Paul Van Miert, Chairman of the Flanders Transport Committee, and other Flanders lawmakers.

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, led by Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang, held discussions with Mr. Bogdan Vanden Berghe, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Flemish Parliament, on December 10 (local time).

The delegation also met with Mr. Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance (BVA); Mr. Paul Van Miert, Chairman of the Transport Committee of Flanders; and other regional lawmakers.

Accompanying the delegation was Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU).

Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, and Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU)

During the meeting, Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang outlined key aspects of the city’s development strategy. He noted that HCMC is implementing the national green growth strategy for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, alongside its own green growth strategy aimed at achieving sustainable development by 2030.

He detailed several major projects, including the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, which will be Vietnam's largest and first green port; the International Financial Center in HCMC; and the development of urban railway lines. The city is also advancing strategies for green energy, a green economy, a circular economy, and a digital economy.

Mr. Bogdan Vanden Berghe, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Flemish Parliament, discusses with the delegation.

Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang emphasized that the meeting aimed to exchange experiences and strengthen cooperation with the Flanders region (Belgium) to promote mutual development.

He highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships between Flanders and HCMC, particularly in attracting investment for these key projects. He also underscored the city’s commitment to enhancing collaboration in high-tech and sustainable agriculture. HCMC will ensure favorable conditions for businesses from Flanders to invest and operate effectively in the city.

During the meeting, the delegation members discussed the advantages and potential for cooperation between the Flanders region and HCMC. HCMC is working to attract more investors to secure additional resources for infrastructure development, especially for key projects within the city.

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies

The delegation also expressed interest in sharing experiences on how to mobilize and attract investment for major projects in Flanders, particularly through public-private partnership (PPP) models.

HCMC and the Flanders region (Belgium) signed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation with East Flanders in December 2016, which has provided a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration in high-tech and sustainable agriculture, contributing to the goal of increasing resilience to climate change. The current visit by the HCMC delegation of NA deputies aims to further develop specific cooperation programs and implement projects in this field.

An overview of the meeting

Flanders is home to the world-renowned IMEC Interuniversity Microelectronics Center, especially noted for its work in smart energy, smart cities, the Internet of Things, and healthcare. The delegation hopes that Flanders will assist HCMC in achieving its goal of becoming a national and regional innovation hub and in developing a highly skilled workforce to meet the needs of these industries.

During the meeting, Mr. Bogdan Vanden Berghe, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Flemish Parliament, Mr. Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance (BVA), Mr. Paul Van Miert, Chairman of the Flanders Transport Committee, and other Flanders lawmakers exchanged and shared experiences on the topics raised by the delegation.

They emphasized their readiness to support and facilitate cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium, and specifically between HCMC and Flanders, which is expanding into various sectors.

Mr. Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance (BVA), discusses with the delegation.

They also expressed their ongoing commitment to encouraging Belgian businesses, particularly those from Flanders, to invest and operate in HCMC, with a focus on sectors such as construction, architecture, green economy, and circular economy.

Before the meeting, the HCMC delegation of NA deputies was introduced to the structure and operations of the Flanders Parliament by regional lawmakers. The delegation also had the opportunity to gain deeper insights into Belgium’s legislative system.

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies visits the Flemish Parliament.

Additionally, they explored the decentralization and delegation of power between the central, regional, and local governments, as well as policies on healthcare, social welfare, and social insurance. The delegation also visited key economic, technical, and cultural institutions in Belgium for further research and study.

Vietnam has always placed great importance on its multifaceted cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium. Over the 50 years since establishing diplomatic relations, cooperation between the two countries has expanded into various fields, showing substantial and meaningful progress. A key highlight is the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in agriculture. Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Belgium reached 4.2 billion euros in 2023. The relationship between HCMC and Belgium's regions has also developed positively across several sectors. In 2023, trade between HCMC and Belgium totaled US$788.4 million, with exports at $254.6 million and imports at $533.8 million. As of October 2024, Belgium has 51 projects in HCMC, with total investment exceeding $10.8 million, ranking 44th among 127 countries and territories investing in the city.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan