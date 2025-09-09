HCMC announces contact points for reporting emergencies, natural disasters

The HCMC High Command has been designated as the standing agency of the city's Civil Defense Steering Committee, responsible for receiving and coordinating information related to incidents, disasters, and natural calamities occurring across the city.

Locals travel along the streets of Phu Tho Hoa Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued an official directive to relevant municipal departments and the People's Committees of wards, communes, and special zones regarding the designated point of contact for reporting incidents, disasters, and natural calamities within the city.

According to the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command serves as the standing body of the Municipal Civil Defense Steering Committee. The Training-General Staff Department under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command is tasked with supporting the Committee and its standing agency in carrying out their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned as the lead agency, working in coordination with relevant bodies to provide advisory support to the city’s Civil Defense Steering Committee in matters related to natural disaster prevention and response.

In an effort to streamline reporting and ensure the timely handling of incidents, disasters, and natural calamities in Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of the city has issued an official notice detailing the designated points of contact for emergency information.

For general incidents and disasters occurring within the city, agencies and local authorities are instructed to call the emergency hotline 112, operated by the Ho Chi Minh City Command. The command headquarters is located at 291 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

For natural disaster-related matters, agencies should contact the standing office of the Division of Irrigation under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment via telephone at (028) 3829 7598. The office is located on the 2nd floor, 176 Hai Ba Trung Street, Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh