HCMC accelerating inspection of corruption cases

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Steering Committee for Corruption and Negatives Prevention yesterday held its monthly meeting to summarize results of the tasks done in May.

In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee and Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen demanded that all members of the Steering Committee urgently and strictly adopt the conclusion of the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negatives Prevention, released on May 10.

The HCMC Steering Committee must speed up inspections and handling of illegal cases under its supervision related to corruption in the city. It must also summarize results after one year going into operation.

The Standing Committee then agreed upon the list of cases under the Steering Committee’s supervision. Member units of the Steering Committee were asked to quickly complete the project ‘Solutions to Prevent Corruption, Negatives, and Waste in the Political System and State-owned Businesses’. These units should continue to review and advise the Steering Committee on how to effectively conduct assigned missions in the upcoming time to ensure the progress.